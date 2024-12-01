Residents’ hub opens in private landed estate in Lentor

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the opening of the residents' hub in Lentor estate on Dec 1.

Lentor residents now have a dedicated space for community activities with the launch of Our Residents’ Hub @ Lentor Estate at Fudu Walk Park on Dec 1.

The 30-square-metre pop-up container room is the latest addition to a series of Residents’ Hubs across Singapore, and the first to feature a collaboration between a Residents’ Network (RN) and Lentor Health Active Ageing Centre (AAC). This partnership aims to foster healthier, more active lifestyles among seniors in the private landed estate.

The launch was held as part of Yio Chu Kang Day 2024, under the theme “Where Neighbours Become Family”. It was attended by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng and over 500 residents.

In an interview on Dec 1, Mr Yip said one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above by 2030.

“In Yio Chu Kang estate, about 40 per cent (of the residents) are aged above 65 years old. The issue in a private, landed estate, unlike in HDB or in condos, there isn’t physical space for active ageing centres to conduct activities,” he added.

There are 1,024 landed properties in Lentor estate and about 30 per cent of the residents are above 60 years old, noted Mr Yip.

A People’s Association spokesman from Residents’ Network Division said there are three other Our Residents’ Hubs in Bedok, Bukit Timah and Joo Chiat.

The hub is the first collaboration between a Residents’ Network and Active Ageing Centre in private landed estates. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

However, the one in Lentor is the first collaboration with an AAC. For example, the one in Bedok was run in collaboration with Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan (SHHK).

“This is the first initiative in Singapore where an AAC is equipped with space and resources to serve seniors in a private landed estate,” noted Mr Yip in a press release on Dec 1.

“Through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the People’s Association, and our grassroots, we are bringing resources closer to the community, caring for our seniors but at the same time empowering them to thrive and take charge of their lives,” said Mr Yip.

The hub will offer activities to enhance physical and social well-being, including exercise sessions, health talks, and hobby-based interest groups.

Seniors exercising at Fudu Walk Playground during the launch of the residents’ hub in Lentor estate on Dec 1. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

It also features smart technology such as digital door access and smart switches, allowing flexible use beyond regular hours and supporting community-driven initiatives.

Lentor residents welcomed the pilot initiative, which will run till April 2025.

Madam Irene Koh, 72, who lives in a condominium beside Fudu Walk Park, said even though she retired five years ago, she hasn’t joined any grassroots activities. With the hub so close to home, she is keen to find out more about the programmes it will offer.

Some language classes will be good, said Madam Koh.

Another resident, retiree Lam Chian Poh, 63, said he is interested in art and crafts programmes, or learning new skills which can be put to good use at home when things start to break down.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong participating in a painting activity with Lentor resident Christina Thai (right) on Dec 1. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Madam Koh Ah Suan, 75, said she has been living in Lentor estate for more than 20 years, but does not join any activities in the heartlands as these are “too far” from where she lives.

“I will need to take two buses from Lentor, or take a bus to Lentor MRT station and hop onto a train to Ang Mo Kio,” said Madam Koh.

With the hub just minutes from home, she is looking forward to sign up for some classes.

“Hopefully the programmes will be food-related,”

Pointing to her group of friends, Madam Koh added: “We all love to eat.”

The event also marked the opening of the Lentor Community Garden, promoting sustainable living and community engagement and features the Central Singapore Market, which showcased eco-friendly products and served as a platform for persons with disabilities to showcase their talents and earn a livelihood.