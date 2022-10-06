Resorts World treat for 1,000 kids as in-person celebration of Children's Day returns

This year marks the fund-raiser's return to a physical event after two years of virtual activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Primary school pupils spending a day at Universal Studios Singapore for the Children for Children fund-raiser on Oct 6, 2022.

Children's Day came early for some 1,000 primary school pupils as they spent Thursday morning taking part in carnival activities at Resorts World Sentosa.

Their morning was made sweeter with a visit to Universal Studios Singapore, made possible by the annual community fund-raiser Children for Children (CFC).

Since its launch in 2008, CFC has provided more than 13,000 children from low-income backgrounds with the opportunity to visit iconic attractions here, including the Singapore Flyer, Singapore Zoo and the now-defunct Underwater World.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times (BT), said it was heartening to see so many children come together physically again.

"To be able to hear and see the fun they had in this outing is a powerful reminder of the importance of us continuing to serve those who are in need," he added.

The event was jointly organised by not-for-profit arts organisation The Rice Company, CHIJ Kellock and BT, with support from Resorts World Sentosa, and with CFC helping to raise money for the BT Budding Artists Fund.

Primary school pupils playing carnival games at the Children for Children fund-raiser on Oct 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

This year, donors have raised $233,000 for the fund, which supports artistically talented children and youth from less privileged households.

For beneficiaries such as Krystal Yap, the fund has given her greater opportunities to hone her dancing skills.

The 17-year-old was one of 10 dancers – all of whom had benefited from the BT Budding Artists Fund – who put on a flash mob performance for those in attendance, including the guest of honour, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

The Business Times Budding Artists Fund beneficiaries performing a flash mob at Resorts World Sentosa on Oct 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Said Krystal, an Institute of Technical Education College East student: "Whether short showcases, live productions or just events for a good cause, I have many chances to perform thanks to the support the fund has given me.

"It also provides me with weekly practice sessions, allowing me to spend my free time in a meaningful way."