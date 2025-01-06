CNB arrests 3 men and 1 woman, seizes $1m worth of drugs

Drugs seized by CNB in an operation on Jan 4 in the vicinity of Cassia Crescent.

The Central Narcotics Bureau on Jan 4 conducted an operation in which drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million were seized.

The haul could potentially feed the addiction of about 4,590 drug abusers for a week.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested at a carpark in the vicinity of Cassia Crescent in Geylang.

A third man, 25, fled when he saw CNB officers arrest the two men but was arrested after a short pursuit.

The 27-year-old had 1,855g of heroin, 1,032g of Ice, 98g of Ecstasy tablets and 300 Erimin-5 tablets on him. About 73g of Ice, 21g of heroin, 20 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of Ecstasy tablets were later found in his home.

A 25-year-old woman, who was a suspected drug abuser, was arrested in the residential unit.

The second man had about 136g of Ice and 21g of cannabis on him.

About 11.78kg of cannabis, 1,632g of heroin, 923g of Ice, 877g of ketamine, 234g of Ecstasy tablets and 1,200 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the car the two men were arrested in.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of

cannabis, the person can face the death penalty.