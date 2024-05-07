Road closures around Sports Hub, Marina Centre on May 11-12

Over 7,000 cyclists are expected at the OCBC Cycle 2024.

Several roads around the Singapore Sports Hub, Marina Bay, and West Coast Highway will be closed for the OCBC Cycle 2024 to be held on May 11 and 12.

Stadium Drive will be closed from 4am to 9pm on May 11, with closures along the Kallang and Marina Bay area to be implemented from 1am on May 12.

Segments of Nicoll Highway, Sheares Avenue, East Coast Parkway (City), Republic Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Straits Boulevard, Central Boulevard, and West Coast Highway will also be closed.

The affected roads will progressively be reopened from 9am on May 12, and fully accessible to the public from 11am.

Motorists heading towards the Marina Bay area and the Central Business District are advised to use Central Expressway and exit at Havelock Road, say event organisers.

Bus services will also be affected and commuters can visit the respective bus operators’ websites for more information.

The list of affected routes and road closures can be found at ocbccycle.com/traffic-advisory-brochure

Back for its 16th edition, OCBC Cycle expects over 7,000 riders across 10 categories, with 1,000 taking part in the new Foldie Ride. The event will start and finish at the Sports Hub.