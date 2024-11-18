Robertson Walk, hotel to be redeveloped into 348 luxury flats

Frasers Property will continue to manage Robertson Walk and Fraser Place Robertson Walk until operations cease on May 31, 2025.

Frasers Property’s apartment hotel Fraser Place Robertson Walk and its adjoining commercial area, Robertson Walk, will be redeveloped into a mixed-use project with 348 luxury residential units for sale.

On Nov 18, Frasers Property said it formed a 51:49 joint venture with Japanese construction company Sekisui House for the redevelopment that is slated to launch in 2025 and complete by the end of 2028.

The 999-year leasehold site will yield a gross floor area of 30,664 square metres (sq m) and is envisioned to feature “a luxury 348-unit residential enclave with an exciting mix of dining and entertainment options”.

It will comprise 26,371 sq m of residential space alongside retail space spanning 4,293 sq m.

“This aligns with the Singapore government’s rejuvenation plans for the Singapore River Planning Area which includes Robertson Quay, Clarke Quay and Boat Quay,” said Frasers Property.

The group will continue to manage Robertson Walk and Fraser Place Robertson Walk until operations cease on May 31, 2025.

“This exclusive mixed-use development… will attract homebuyers who enjoy the vibrancy of the Singapore River and have the choice of retreating to a tranquil eco-sanctuary in a quieter Robertson Quay precinct,” said Takehisa Yanagi, managing officer and head of Sekisui House’s international development department.

Frasers Property Singapore’s chief executive Soon Su Lin said: “In line with Frasers Property’s active asset management strategy, we have identified this opportunity to unlock the highest and best use returns for our prime 999-year site in the heart of Robertson Quay.”

She added that more “exciting details” will be revealed when the mixed-use development is launched next year.

Shares of Frasers Property were unchanged at 92 cents as at 9.28am on Nov 18, after the announcement.