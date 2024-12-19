Dec 20 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(3) INSTAWORTHY is a Canford Cliffs-filly that represents trainer Gavin Smith.

(5) SILVA CITY represents the very popular Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie combination and she is a filly by Global View.

Trainer Sharon Kotzen is double-handed with an Erupt-colt by the name of (1) ARLU and Master Of My Fate-colt (2) MIO DESTINO.

(6) SPORTS FAN will also have her supporters representing trainer Kelly Mitchley.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(2) WORLD SOPRANO looked an unlucky loser last time and hopefully jockey Fourie can get the job done.

(4) CHAMPONELLE makes his local debut and will try blinkers this time, so could be a threat.

(3) GRAND OASIS showed improvement last time and has a winning chance on local debut.

(9) SMART VIEW should contest the finish.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(4) LOTUS ISLAND has not been beaten too far in her runs in the Western Cape. This longer distance should suit her and she can win trying the Polytrack.

(5) GENTEEL has been fair but might prefer the turf.

(3) CHEAP THRILLS showed vast improvement last time and should be a threat.

(2) ACCUMULATE ran on well last time and could be involved in the places again.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(1) ZATARA MAGIC has been very good on this surface this season and could bounce back to score.

(5) OFFICIAL SECRET was an impressive winner last time on this surface and would not be a surprise winner.

Trainer Sean Tarry is carded with a rare runner and his old stayer (3) NEBRAAS does have a winning chance. He has not been at his best for some time but the switch to the Polytrack could bring him back to form.

(2) RUNAWAY SONG is better than his last run suggests and could get involved.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Trainer Gavin Smith has a decent hand and (6) KOMESANS PASSION has drawn gate 1. That could spark a winning performance from her.

(2) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is having her third run back from a break and could go close.

(3) JADE’S CABERNEIGH will have a winning chance if she runs.

(1) BOSNAY is better than her last run suggests and is another to be included.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) ARABIAN RED did not disappoint last time, scoring a very easy win. She can double up.

(2) GET IT DONE is in very good form and should fight out the finish.

(3) MARSHMALLOW is hat-trick seeking and is not out of it.

(7) BLUE PALACE is capable of earning.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(10) DUBAI HILLS is threatening to win but has a wide draw to deal with.

(3) EL ROMIACHI has won his last three starts and deserves respect.

(7) WAZ WOUTER is well-drawn and could try and make all the running this time.

(8) TIMBAVATI RIVER will be doing her best work late.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) MASTER FORESTER is improving and ran well last time.

(12) ARIVIDICIO looked an unlucky loser last time and could be a lively danger again.

(2) MEETATTHEWINDSOR is in good form and can contest the finish again.

(8) ERIMITAGE is capable of better and could earn.