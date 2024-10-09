Ronan Keating helps raise millions for S'pore charities

Keating, who serenaded the crowd with classics like When You Say Nothing At All, was the sole international act amidst a stellar lineup of local talent.

Irish heartthrob Ronan Keating added his signature charm to the President's Challenge Night 2024, captivating audiences with his timeless hits while lending his star power to a noble cause.

The night, a culmination of weeks-long "phygital" fundraising efforts, raised a staggering $9,699,979 for 65 beneficiaries under the President's Challenge umbrella.

Keating, who serenaded the crowd with classics like When You Say Nothing At All, was the sole international act amid a stellar line-up of local talent.

Speaking to TNP, the singer shared his enthusiasm for the initiative.

"I am delighted to help out with such a worthy charity," he expressed, having personally researched the beneficiaries and the impact of the President's Challenge.

A father of five himself, Keating emphasised the significance of supporting children's charities.

"I know how important it is to look after the children," he shared.

He commended the Singapore government's commitment to the cause, particularly their dedication to matching donations raised during the event.

This isn't Keating's first foray into charitable endeavours. He has been actively involved with similar initiatives in the UK, Ireland and Australia, championing causes like Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Reflecting on his decades-long career, Keating acknowledged the evolving music landscape.

"The music industry has changed a lot," he admitted, comparing the tangible era of physical record sales to the current digital age dominated by streaming.

Despite the shifts, Keating expressed gratitude for his enduring success.

"I feel lucky that I am still doing this, I am still here," he mused, attributing his longevity to the strong connection he built with fans during the era of physical albums.

The President's Challenge Night saw heartwarming acts of giving from individuals and corporations alike.

The inaugural President’s Challenge Walkathon, held earlier in the day, further amplified the message of solidarity.

Over 1,000 participants, including prominent Mediacorp personalities, walked over 90 kilometres, raising awareness for the vital support needed by vulnerable groups.

Keating, visibly moved by the experience, urged continued support.

"If people can donate what they can, a few dollars for kids that don't have it, it would be really special," he concluded, adding that even the smallest contributions can make a world of difference.

Those who wish to donate can do so via this link until Sunday, Oct 13.