SAF to start training at realistic high-tech battle circuits later this year

The days of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers shouting “bang bang bang bang” to simulate gunfire while training, as recounted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament on Feb 28, are over.

New technology will far overtake it, with the Singapore Army set to start training on three highly realistic simulated battlefields later in 2024.

The Instrumented Battle Circuits (iBACs) will be built into existing SAF training areas.

The first, the Murai Urban Battle Circuit (MUBC) inside the Murai Urban Training Facility, will start training soldiers sometime between April and June, while two others, one in Ama Keng Training Area and the other in Pasir Laba Training Area, will commence later in 2024.

Separately, the new complex urban training environment in Safti City Phase 1, which will open progressively in 2024, will be similarly instrumented, said Lieutenant-Colonel Lim Zhifeng, the head of the SAF’s Training Capability Development Branch at Headquarters, Training and Development Command, during a visit by The Straits Times to MUBC in late February.

Here are features of the new iBACs:

Interactive target system

Static 2D human targets: Represent enemies in various positions and have target boards that move quickly to simulate human movements, for example, folding down when hit;

Static 3D mannequin targets: Pose in various ways to simulate human fighting positions, such as squatting and kneeling;

Both target types can simulate shooting back using a laser-based system.

Virtual avatar system

It can be configured to project complex and realistic training scenarios on to a video screen, such as hostage rescue situations, and adjusted based on the response of trainees;

Enemies in video can shoot back using a laser-based system.

Exercise control (Excon)

It is used to plan, monitor and control training activities;

Battle Circuit Excon: A desktop-based system for planning and monitoring of missions;

Instructor Excon: A tablet-based system for remote monitoring and control of targets and simulators.

Mobile interactive targets

Mounted on wheels to simulate moving enemies at speeds of up to 10 km/h;

Move according to pre-planned routes to simulate soldier’s on patrol;

Can shoot back using laser-based system.

Battlefield effects system