Is this safe?: Photo of two women seen standing on roof ledge of house sparks concern

That doesn’t look safe.

A photo of two women standing on a second-floor ledge of a multi-storey property to fasten decorations has alarmed netizens and sparked safety concerns.

In two photos shared to Reddit on Tuesday (Oct 24), the women are seen standing on the roof of a house, with one of them holding up a string of lights.

"Saw this today, is this even allowed?" the Redditor questioned. "Looks pretty dangerous to me."

According to the post, the ledge had no railings and the women, referred to as domestic helpers in the post, were not wearing harnesses.

While the location wasn’t revealed, the house is believed to be a landed property in Seletar. The redditor told AsiaOne they spotted the women at around 5pm on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Netizens expressed their alarm, and urged the Redditor to report the incident to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

"That is definitely in breach of some Workplace Safety and Health act. Working at height requires the worker to wear a harness that's secured to a point at the very least," read one comment.

"Are employers supposed to be endangering their maid's life like this?" wrote another.

According to MOM, members of the public are urged to report observations of unsafe workplace practices via reporting platform SnapSAFE.

Last month, an MOM spokesperson told The Straits Times that employers found guilty of asking domestic workers to perform tasks that pose a risk to their safety may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Migrant domestic workers can report any employment difficulties or issues to MOM on 1800-339-5505.

They can also call the 24-hour helplines operated by CDE on 1800-2255-233 and the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training on 1800-339-4357.