Saliva testing approved in Singapore for Covid-19 pre-departure tests of travellers

Collecting saliva samples for Covid-19 tests has been touted as a preferred method of testing as it is non-invasive and less uncomfortable.

Saliva testing has recently been approved for use here as an option for Covid-19 pre-departure tests for travellers to certain countries which allow it.

Local biomedical start-up Lucence has started working with clinics and telemedicine providers to offer saliva testing for those travelling overseas, The Straits Times has learnt.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Health for more information.

Travellers are expected to check on the travel advisories of their destination countries to determine their eligibility for Covid-19 saliva tests, said Lucence on its website.

For instance, countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan currently accept saliva-based pre-departure tests.

Currently, two clinics here are offering the saliva test - Gainhealth Clinic in Ang Mo Kio, and telemedicine company MyDoc.

Gainhealth Clinic is offering the saliva test for $145, according to checks by ST.

The results of the saliva test will be available within 24 hours, and the pricing is similar to that of regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests for pre-departure Covid-19 tests. PCR tests for travellers range from $107 to $200.

About 0.5ml of saliva is collected through a funnel connected to a collection tube.