From saving goals to saving lives at President’s Challenge

The finale of the star-studded President’s Challenge Night saw President Tharman taking a penalty kick against Hassan, bringing a roar of excitement from the audience.

Singapore’s beloved goalkeeper Hassan Sunny may have hung his national team gloves, but he’s not done making saves.

On Oct 6, at the star-studded President’s Challenge Night 2024, Hassan wasn't facing off against international strikers, but against a different kind of challenger – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam himself.

The finale of the night saw President Tharman taking a penalty kick against Hassan, bringing a roar of excitement from the audience.

While the friendly competition brought levity to the occasion, the underlying message was clear: Everyone can contribute to the President's Challenge, even in the most unexpected ways.

“It was an honour to be part of such a meaningful event,” Hassan told TNP.

“The President’s Challenge is a worthy cause, and I’m glad I could use my platform to help raise awareness and support for the beneficiaries.”

The event, which included the inaugural President’s Challenge Walkathon earlier in the day, raised a remarkable $9,699,979 to support 65 beneficiaries.

The walkathon saw over 1,000 participants, including Mediacorp personalities, walking over 90 kilometres across Singapore, stopping at various organisations supported by the President’s Challenge.

The night was filled with memorable performances, from international star Ronan Keating to local favourites like Rahimah Rahim and Deborah Choi. A highlight was the innovative collaboration between Zoe Tay and Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, showcasing a captivating fusion of dance styles.

For Hassan, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this year, the President’s Challenge Night offered a unique opportunity to give back to the community.

He spoke candidly about his decision to retire, citing the need for more family time and the desire to pave the way for younger goalkeepers.

“It wasn't an easy decision,” he admitted. “But at 40, I felt it was time to make way for the next generation.”

Hassan's journey has been an inspiration to many, particularly his remarkable comeback after a career-threatening knee injury in 2005. This experience, he revealed, was a turning point in his life, making him more disciplined and committed to his goals.

While he acknowledges the criticism he faced online throughout his career, especially after conceding goals, Hassan remains philosophical.

“As a goalkeeper, the blame often falls on you,” he said. “It comes with the territory. The important thing is to stay mentally strong and use both wins and losses as a reference for improvement.”

He hopes to share these valuable lessons with younger goalkeepers, emphasising the importance of discipline, commitment, and mental strength.

Although he is not looking to coach on the ground at the moment, he is exploring ways to contribute to the development of goalkeeping talent in Singapore.

“I want to stay involved in the game, but in a different capacity,” he explained. “I’m currently in talks with institutions to develop programs for young goalkeepers.”