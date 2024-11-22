 At least $2.7m lost to property rental scams this year, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

At least $2.7m lost to property rental scams this year

At least $2.7m lost to property rental scams this year
Scammer would list their contact numbers on property rental listings shared on social media platforms such as Facebook.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Nov 22, 2024 06:30 am

At least $2.7 million has been lost since January to con men posing as property agents, amid a resurgence of e-commerce rental scams. 

More than 430 cases of this kind, in which scammers impersonated agents registered with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA), were reported from January to October 2024. 

Victims would contact the scammers, who listed their contact numbers on property rental listings shared on social media platforms or rental advertisement sites, said the police on Nov 21. 

These scammers would impersonate agents and prove their credibility with photos of property agent passes, business cards or photos and videos of the rental property.

In some cases, the scammers engaged people to pose as colleagues or personal assistants to attend viewings with the victims, under the pretext that the agent could not make it. 

Victims would then be asked for their personal details for the tenancy agreement, and asked to make payment for deposit or rental through bank transfers or PayNow.

When the police arrived, the car driver was no longer at the scene.
Singapore

Driver missing after car flips in Yishun accident

Related Stories

Alleged hit-and-run leaves 2 motorcyclists injured on BKE

Singapore, Hong Kong police bust vice ring; 14 arrested

Woodlands man arrested for alleged tyre slashing spree

They would realise they had been duped after the scammers stopped responding to them, or when they contacted a legitimate property agent.

The police advised the public to verify the identity and registered contact numbers of agents against the CEA Public Register before engaging them. 

Payments for rent and deposit should be made directly to the landlord through cheques and bank transfers.

Scammers would prove their credibility with photos of property agent passes or business cards. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeSCAMSINTERNET CRIMES AND SCAMS