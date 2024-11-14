Scam syndicates sends foreigners into S'pore to cheat retailers

Accused Zhang Tianyu (second from left in white top) walking past Li Xueqi (middle in white top) and Xu Zhaochen (right in white top) inside iStudio store in Bugis Junction on Nov 14.

An emerging trend of foreigners sent to Singapore by syndicates to commit credit card fraud has raised alarm bells, with retailers across the island being targeted.

The scam syndicates are believed to have stolen the credit card details of victims here through a series of e-commerce scams.

These details were then loaded onto a mobile app that can be controlled remotely and used for contactless payments.

Foreigners, believed to have been recruited in their home countries via social messaging platforms, were then told to enter Singapore and buy items like expensive mobile phones, electronic accessories and gold bars via such contactless payments.

They would then sell these items for cash.

There has been a spate of such cases in the past month bearing the same modus operandi, but involving foreigners of different nationalities.

Since Nov 4, at least 10 victims who had fallen for e-commerce scams had reported unauthorised transactions totaling more than $100,000 on their credit cards for purchases such as electronic products like iPhones and chargers, and jewellery in Singapore.

The police arrested three Chinese nationals, aged between 29 and 36, on Nov 6 and 7 for their suspected involvement with a transnational syndicate.

More than $20,000 in cash, four gold bars and 27 iPhones were recovered and seized in that case.

On Nov 8, Zhang Tianyu, 29; Xu Zhaochen, 36; and Li Xueqi, 36, were each charged with one count of cheating.

Accused (from left) Zhang Tianyu, Xu Zhaochen and Li Xueqi being led to the iStudio store in Bugis Junction on Nov 14. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI

They allegedly committed credit card fraud by buying iPhones from the Apple Store at Orchard Road.

As part of ongoing investigations, the police brought the three men to Apple reseller iStudio at Bugis Junction on Nov 14.

The men were kept in restraints and were questioned by the police at the scene.

A police scene visit for a case of a transnational scam syndicate with an alarming new modus operandi that bypasses the new money mule laws. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Investigations into a fourth person named in court documents as one Zhao Yongzhi are ongoing.

In another case with a similar modus operandi, the police arrested a Malaysian man and woman on Nov 8.

The police said the duo had responded to a fast cash advertisement on social media.

The man tried to buy mobile phones at a retail store, using a mobile wallet.

But the payment failed after several attempts, and a police report was made.

The police identified the duo within seven hours and arrested them, seizing three mobile phones, a bank receipt and cash amounting to $7,600.

On Nov 9, Quek Jian Qing, 21, and Yong Huo Ying, 24, were each charged with one count of cheating.

Accused Quek Jian Qing brought to the Apple products display area in Best Denki store at Parkway Parade on Nov 14. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The duo allegedly conspired to commit credit card fraud to purchase iPhones at the Best Denki outlet at Parkway Parade.

On Nov 14, they were brought back to the store by the police for investigations.

The two cases are believed to involve different syndicates, despite bearing the same modus operandi.

The five suspects remain in remand, and their cases are expected to be heard again on Nov 15.

Scam numbers hit record highs in the first half of 2024, with more than $385.6 million lost in 26,587 reported cases.

The police warned that it is a serious offence to defraud retailers, and they take a serious view against anyone who may be involved in scams and fraud.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.