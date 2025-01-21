 2 killed in BKE accident involving lorry, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 killed in BKE accident involving lorry

2 killed in BKE accident involving lorry
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPOREROADSACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Jan 21, 2025 11:40 am

Two people were killed in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) involving a lorry on the morning of Jan 21.

The crash resulted in congestion till the Woodlands Checkpoint during the morning peak hour, with bus operators warning of delays to some services plying the BKE.

The Land Transport Authority said on X at about 7am that motorists should avoid the first two lanes of the expressway.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred along the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway before the Kranji Expressway exit, at about 5.40am.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to the Woodlands Health Campus.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident uploaded on Facebook, a stationary white lorry is seen at the first lane of an expressway. A motorcycle lies sideways near the rear wheels of the lorry.

The bus was travelling from Svolvaer to Lofoten when the accident occurred.
Singapore

Bus carrying S'pore tourists ends up partially submerged in Norway lake

Related Stories

Trailer truck and two lorries involved in collision on PIE

Four taken to hospital in 9-vehicle collision on PIE

Cab ploughs into Chinese temple in Little India

Bus operator Tower Transit said in a Facebook post at 8.29am that delays of approximately 40 to 45 minutes are expected for services 171, 963 and 966 due to traffic congestion on the expressway.

Service 856, travelling towards Yishun, will also be delayed by up to 20 minutes, said Tower Transit in a separate post.

In a Facebook post at about 9.20am, SBS Transit said that services 161 and 168 will face delays along the Seletar Expressway towards the BKE. Service 138 travelling along Mandai Road towards Mandai Lake Road will also be delayed.

Please be informed that Services 161 and 168 are being delayed along SLE (towards BKE) due to traffic congestion....

Posted by SBS Transit Ltd on Monday, January 20, 2025

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICBKESCDF