2 killed in BKE accident involving lorry

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were killed in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) involving a lorry on the morning of Jan 21.

The crash resulted in congestion till the Woodlands Checkpoint during the morning peak hour, with bus operators warning of delays to some services plying the BKE.

The Land Transport Authority said on X at about 7am that motorists should avoid the first two lanes of the expressway.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred along the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway before the Kranji Expressway exit, at about 5.40am.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to the Woodlands Health Campus.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident uploaded on Facebook, a stationary white lorry is seen at the first lane of an expressway. A motorcycle lies sideways near the rear wheels of the lorry.

Bus operator Tower Transit said in a Facebook post at 8.29am that delays of approximately 40 to 45 minutes are expected for services 171, 963 and 966 due to traffic congestion on the expressway.

Service 856, travelling towards Yishun, will also be delayed by up to 20 minutes, said Tower Transit in a separate post.

In a Facebook post at about 9.20am, SBS Transit said that services 161 and 168 will face delays along the Seletar Expressway towards the BKE. Service 138 travelling along Mandai Road towards Mandai Lake Road will also be delayed.