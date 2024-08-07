Schools reminded to involve leadership team in DSA selection

The DSA scheme grants Primary 6 pupils the chance to secure spots early in secondary schools using non-academic talents, such as in sports and the arts.

Schools have been reminded to ensure that their Direct School Admission (DSA) processes follow guidelines set by the Ministry of Education (MOE), said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. These include involving the school leadership team in how final decisions are made.

Schools must also inform coaches and instructors that if they market their services by implying that they can influence DSA outcomes, they may be de-registered from MOE, said Mr Chan on Aug 6 in a written reply to a parliamentary question by Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC).

Mr Chua had asked if individuals involved in the DSA selection process must declare conflicts of interest or abstain from the process if they have close ties to a candidate.

All individuals involved in the DSA selection process have to declare any potential conflict of interest, said Mr Chan.

If any conflict of interest is found, such individuals should recuse themselves from the selection process, he added.

Allegations of a basketball coach taking money to secure pupils’ admission into secondary schools came to light at the end of July.

It was reported then that the coach had allegedly helped these pupils to get into schools like Anglo Chinese Junior College and Dunman High School for a fee of at least $45,000.

The coach has been de-registered and is no longer working in any MOE school, and his membership in the National Registry of Coaches has been suspended, said Mr Chan.

“The DSA selection process is undergirded by the principles of transparency, objectivity, inclusiveness and student-centricity,” he said.

The scheme has provided many students an alternative pathway to enrol in secondary schools or junior colleges, matching their talents and potential with schools that have niches in those areas, he added.

“While schools have autonomy in their selection, schools are required to abide by a set of guidelines from the MOE to ensure that the selection goes beyond manifested skills to include whole-person qualities as well as potential, among others.

“For example, the guidelines stipulate that the school leadership team is required to lead DSA selection panels and oversee the selection process. Non-school staff, including coaches and instructors, may be invited to join the selection process and provide inputs,” he said.

The ministry regularly reviews DSA selection guidelines based on feedback and observations, engaging schools in the process, said Mr Chan, adding that the guidelines will be updated to “strengthen the process and address gaps”.

“However, no system is perfect and the DSA selection process ultimately depends on the integrity and professionalism of individuals involved,” Mr Chan said.

He added that the ministry takes allegations of wrongdoing in the DSA selection process seriously and will investigate every case.

“If there are allegations of any wrongdoing, we will refer them to the relevant authorities for investigation,” he said.

“Let me assure members that we will take firm action against the parties involved – both giver and taker – if there is evidence of wrongdoing, to ensure the integrity and fairness of the DSA selection process.”