2.9m S'poreans to receive $200-$600 in cash in December

Come next month, eligible adult Singaporeans will receive various benefits from the Government, to alleviate cost of living pressures, offset healthcare costs and build up their savings for retirement.

A $1.9 billion enhancement to the Assurance Package (AP) was announced during Budget 2024, to help alleviate cost-of-living pressures for Singaporean households and provide more support for lower- to middle-income families.

This includes additional cash disbursed to eligible adult Singaporeans each December from 2022 to 2026.

Under the enhanced AP, about 2.9 million Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2025 will receive $200 to $600 in cash next month.

About 1.4 million Singaporeans born in 1974 to 2003 (inclusive) will also receive a one-time MediSave top-up of $300 to $500.

Under the Majulah Package – MediSave Bonus, about 1.6 million Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will receive a one-time MediSave top-up of $1,250 or $2,000.

These MediSave top-ups were enhanced last month as part of additional Government support to offset MediShield Life premium increases, alongside upcoming enhancements to MediShield Life.

Collectively, these will provide support for the healthcare costs of about 3 million Singaporeans.

As part of the Majulah Package, about 800,000 eligible Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will receive a one-time Retirement Savings Bonus of $1,000 or $1,500 in their CPF, depending on the amount of CPF retirement savings they have.

Eligible recipients will automatically receive their payments starting December, depending on their mode of receiving the payment. Citizens

can check their eligibility on the govbenefits website by logging in with their Singpass.

The recipients will be notified via SMS in December after the benefit(s) have been credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be informed through a letter sent to the address stated on their IC.