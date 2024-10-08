Sec 1 student allegedly bullied till eardrum ruptures

A Secondary 1 student from Meridian Secondary School apparently suffered a rupture in her right eardrum after an alleged bullying incident on Oct 3.

The incident happened during lunch break, when the girl was asked by a female senior to meet her at the void deck of Block 541 Pasir Ris Street 51, which is near the school.

Six students – four boys and two girls – were waiting for the Secondary 1 girl, her father Zhou Yue Liang told Lianhe Zhaobao.

Under the instructions of the boys, the girls allegedly slapped and hit the Secondary 1 girl for nearly 20 minutes.

The alleged bullying stopped when a passer-by intervened and called the police.

Mr Zhou said the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene and took his daughter to KK Women's and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The 53-year-old father was later alerted to the incident by the police.

When he saw his daughter, her eye sockets and neck were bruised. She kept saying she felt pain in her right ear and could not hear clearly.

The doctor advised her to wait and observe for any changes, and she was discharged.

At about 10.30am the following day, there was discharge coming out of the girl's right ear. She was on the way to the hospital for a follow-up.

X-ray scans revealed a ruptured right eardrum.

Although most of her injuries have healed, the girl's hearing in her right ear has not.

Mr Zhou is worried that his daughter's hearing will be permanently affected.

“The surveillance video at the void deck of Block 541 recorded the full incident. I will take legal action once there is progress in the police investigations,” he said.

Meridian Secondary School principal Mohamed Razali Abdul Hamed told the Chinese daily: “The school is looking out for the welfare of the injured student. Disciplinary action has been taken against the students involved, the bullies as well as those who stood there and watched."