12-year-old boy allegedly hit classmate’s head with metal flask

The school, Admiralty Secondary, said it is aware of the incident, which resulted in a cut on the victim’s head.

A 12-year-old boy suspected of hitting a classmate on the head with a metal flask during school hours is helping police with investigations.

In response to queries, the police said they were called to the school in Woodlands on Jan 7 at about 2pm. The 12-year-old boy who was allegedly attacked was assessed for injuries by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

It said: “The school called the ambulance to take the student to hospital. He is in stable condition. We are in touch with his parents and are closely monitoring his well-being.”

The school added that it takes the safety and well-being of its students seriously, and it does not condone any acts of violence.

“We have counselled the student involved and will carry out the necessary disciplinary action. We note that a police report has been lodged on the incident and will assist the police with the investigation.”

A family member said the injured student was admitted to Mount Alvernia Hospital by his family on Jan 7 and will be discharged on Jan 8. He is on hospitalisation leave until Jan 14, according to medical documents seen by The Straits Times.

The student’s uncle, Mr Jeremy Goh, said his nephew is a soft-spoken boy who has been prone to other bullying incidents in the past, but never to this extent.

Mr Goh said he was told by paramedics that his nephew likely suffered a concussion and his blood pressure was high. The boy also complained of dizziness and pain.

“This incident has really shaken him, and he feels traumatised by it. He has also refused to have visitors from school as he feels that his safety was compromised to a severe extent,” Mr Goh said.

Jan 7 was his nephew’s fourth day in a new school since he started Secondary 1, he added.

Mr Goh said: “He was very excited when he was accepted to this school as he stays nearby. He also didn’t have any bad experiences with any classmates in his first three days in school.”

He added that the school has not contacted the boy’s parents to offer assistance for medical bills. The only update the family has received from the school is that investigations are being carried out, he said.

For every 1,000 students, there is an annual average of two incidents of bullying in primary schools, and six incidents in secondary school. These incidents cover all forms of bullying, both in and outside school, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Oct 14, 2024.

The student’s parents are now looking into the option of transferring him out to another secondary school, as they fear for his safety and mental health, Mr Goh said.

He added: “For someone who has always been positive, it is hard to hear when he said after the incident that he does not believe in school anymore. We send our children to school to learn, and this happens. It’s very bad.”