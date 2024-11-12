Security guard, 70, scammed into paying $5,000 for teaching job in Laos

Seventy-year-old security guard Tan used to teach, so he was excited when his friend Vincent told him that he could get a teaching job in Laos.

Mr Tan was promised a salary of about $7,000 a month – but he would need to pay a $5,000 deposit for the job.

Vincent also borrowed $5,000 from Mr Tan on top of the deposit.

"I worked as a security guard with Vincent and we became good friends," Mr Tan told Shin Min Daily News.

"Vincent said he often went abroad and that there was a language school in Laos recruiting teachers who could earn $7,000 to $8,000 a month. I used to be a teacher, so I was very tempted."

Mr Tan flew to Bangkok on Aug 19 and took a bus to Vientiane, Laos.

Vincent housed Mr Tan in a village and showed him around for a fortnight before disappearing.

On Sept 30, the village chief helped Mr Tan file a local police report. Mr Tan had used up the $2,000 he had with him and survived on bread.

“The tourist visa is limited to one month, so I went to Nong Khai, Thailand, and returned to Vientiane.”

On Oct 14, Vincent reappeared and took Mr Tan on a long-distance bus to Bangkok and before flying him back to Singapore.

When contacted by the Chinese daily, Vincent admitted to owing Mr Tan money but claimed he could not repay the debt as he was not in Singapore. "I never threatened him. If he continues like this, he won't get his money back."

Mr Tan filed a police report and is still hoping that Vincent will return his money.