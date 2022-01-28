See the cutest bundle of fur in Singapore

Cuteness alert, says Mandai Wildlife Reserve, releasing more images of Le Le, the first and only panda cub born in Singapore.

Earlier it had said: “Le Le’s cuteness is OFF THE CHARTS!”

And there’s no disputing that as the five-month-old cub looks set to be the star of the River Wonders exhibit, along with parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia.

Le Le has been working out at his "jungle gym", improving his climbing skills and building up strength, the park said on Instagram.

In an earlier post it said: “As giant pandas are curious and playful by nature, we keep Le Le entertained and stimulated with fun enrichment items in his nursery.”

Le Le, weighing more than 12kg now, is usually out in the nursery at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at 10:30am and 3:30pm. The viewing window ranges between 20 and 30 minutes, the park says on its website.

Of course, given the pandemic restrictions, admission is subject to safe management measures, it warns.

There were long queues when Le Le had first met adoring fans, at the end of 2021.

But as of Friday (Jan 28) afternoon, tickets were still available for the weekend and the Chinese New Year holidays next week.

Watch Le Le’s latest video here: