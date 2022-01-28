 See the cutest bundle of fur in Singapore, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

See the cutest bundle of fur in Singapore

See the cutest bundle of fur in Singapore
MANDAIWILDLIFERESERVE / INSTAGRAM
See the cutest bundle of fur in Singapore
MANDAIWILDLIFERESERVE / INSTAGRAM
Jan 28, 2022 04:19 pm

Cuteness alert, says Mandai Wildlife Reserve, releasing more images of Le Le, the first and only panda cub born in Singapore.

Earlier it had said: “Le Le’s cuteness is OFF THE CHARTS!”

And there’s no disputing that as the five-month-old cub looks set to be the star of the River Wonders exhibit, along with parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia.

Le Le has been working out at his "jungle gym",  improving his climbing skills and building up strength, the park said on Instagram.

In an earlier post it said: “As giant pandas are curious and playful by nature, we keep Le Le entertained and stimulated with fun enrichment items in his nursery.”

Le Le, weighing more than 12kg now, is usually out in the nursery at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at 10:30am and 3:30pm. The viewing window ranges between 20 and 30 minutes, the park says on its website.

Chin Fong Yi pleaded guilty to 12 charges of corruptly obtaining bribes and using criminal proceeds to buy items.
Singapore

Ex-WRS manager admits she took over $51k in bribes

Related Stories

Rescued cinereous vulture flies free on 3rd release attempt

Second attempt to free cinereous vulture fails with bird not being able to sustain flight

Rare cinereous vulture fails to fly after release attempt

Of course, given the pandemic restrictions, admission is subject to safe management measures, it warns.

There were long queues when Le Le had first met adoring fans, at the end of 2021.

But as of Friday (Jan 28) afternoon, tickets were still available for the weekend and the Chinese New Year holidays next week.

Watch Le Le’s latest video here:

 

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPOREpanda