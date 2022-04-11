Singapore-born panda cub Le Le climbs trees, netizens gush

Singapore’s favourite panda cub Le Le has once again captured hearts, this time through a video of him climbing a tree.

Uploaded on Saturday (April 9) on Facebook by the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the video shows the first panda cub born in Singapore steadily crawling up the trunk of a tree before making his way onto a branch.

The video was accompanied by the caption: "It's all in the head... #LeLe has figured out the secret to climbing trees!

"Using his head (literally) as an extra 'paw' creates the extra pressure needed for Le Le to hold on as he scales the tree. Hugging the tree with his head keeps his centre of gravity directly above his hind legs, which has a stabilising effect. Human rock climbers do the same too!"

Le Le was born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia at the River Safari on Aug 14, 2021.

Netizens gushed over the panda cub's feat, with many remarking on how quickly Le Le has grown.

He is growing so fast! Can’t wait to meet him! Be good boy le le

Is it possible to negotiate for LeLe n his parents to stay in S'pore for another 1 to 2 years. We love them very much.

Please add some playground equipments for the baby panda. Such a slide, climbing ropes. I bet LeLe loves to play.