Sengkang BTO scoops design and construction accolades

Playgrounds and gardens inspired by the surrounding flora and fauna, fully pedestrianised common areas, and an underground carpark with direct access to the lift lobbies of residential blocks.

These are some of the features that helped project teams for Rivervale Shores, a Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Sengkang, win two of the 26 HDB Design, Construction and Engineering Awards that were given to architectural and engineering consultants, and building contractors for their work on public housing projects.

The annual awards were presented by the Housing Board at a ceremony on Oct 22 at Resorts World Sentosa.

Completed in August 2023, Rivervale Shores, which received both the HDB Design and Construction Awards, is the largest BTO project to date, with 2,500 units in 16 blocks.

Surbana Jurong won a Design Award for integrating the project with Sungei Serangoon, a river that runs alongside the estate.

It used the area’s landscape and rich biodiversity as inspiration when designing the estate’s facilities.

For instance, playgrounds at Rivervale Shores have designs inspired by bird species that are active in the area, while five thematic gardens which connect residents to the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector are each inspired by a specific aspect of the river’s ecosystem.

Common areas in the estate are also located on a fully pedestrianised elevated platform known as an environmental deck that connects all 16 residential blocks, with an underground carpark tucked below it.

Ms Farah Charles, who is preparing to move with her family of three to Rivervale Shores in November, said the environmental deck gives her greater peace of mind when her five-year-old daughter plays at the playground.

“This design is a lot safer because there are no roads around the common areas. It will also be a lot more convenient when we do our big move next month, because the underground carpark means we can drive right up to the lift lobby for our flat,” said the housewife, 32.

At the ceremony, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee also presented prizes to project teams of three BTO sites for overcoming delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.