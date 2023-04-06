Sex offender targeted 4 girls including aunt and cousin

A 20-year-old man was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year on Thursday for committing various sexual offences including molestation and sexual penetration.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims’ identities.

He was around 15 years old in 2018 when he committed his first offence against two girls – his aunt and his cousin.

In March 2021, he had unprotected sex with a third victim who was just 15 years old. She later became pregnant but the identity of the child’s father was not revealed in court documents.

Separately, he was on an escalator at Braddell MRT station eight months later when he used his mobile phone to look up the skirt of a 16-year-old stranger who was standing in front of him.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences.

Offenders given reformative training are detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The cousin was between seven and eight years old when she spent the night at the offender’s home in 2018.

The pair were lying beside each other in the living room when he molested her.

He targeted his eight-year-old aunt some time between Sept 1 and Oct 10, 2018. Court documents did not disclose the circumstances as to how the aunt could be much younger than her nephew.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li told the court that the offender took his aunt to a staircase landing of a block of flats and told her to perform a sexual act on him. She then complied out of fear.

In March 2021, he met a 15-year-old girl, and they had unprotected sex at a staircase landing of another block of flats.

Her school alerted the police about her pregnancy three months later.

He targeted the fourth victim on Nov 25, 2021 when she was on an escalator at Braddell MRT station.

DPP Li said: “When nearing the top of the escalator, (she) looked behind and saw the accused standing close behind her, with his left palm stretched out and mobile phone placed face up on the palm...the accused immediately turned off the screen of his mobile phone.”

The offender’s bail was set at $50,000 on Thursday, and he was told to surrender himself at the State Courts on April 25 to begin serving his sentence.