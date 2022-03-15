Sheng Siong CEO & wife work the floor at outlet after four employees down with Covid-19

Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee sure knows the meaning of getting his hands dirty.

When four of his employees tested positive for Covid-19 concurrently, he and his wife decided they had to fill in the shifts – themselves.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the supermarket located at 88 Tanglin Halt Road around 6am on March 13, they witnessed the couple working in the kitchen and storeroom.

They watched Mr Lim pack the sliced pork before loading and carrying it into the supermarket to stock the shelves.

The 61-year-old confirmed that the outlet had a total of five employees in charge of processing pork.

So when four of them contracted the virus, he decided on no other avenue than to head down to the store and help out.

The couple even adhered to the store’s operating hours, which involved waking up at 5am over the past week to work the shift, Shin Min reported.

The CEO revealed that he used to rear pigs so he was very familiar with the slaughter and packaging of pork.

He decided to cover the employees' duties himself as it is also difficult to find someone experienced to take over the shift at the last minute, Mr Lim said.

Inconspicuous

Throughout his shift at the store, Mr Lim managed to fly under the radar.

He wore a mask and was decked in a Sheng Siong uniform and apron like the rest of his staff.

Sheng Siong shoppers who were approached by Shin Min expressed their surprise and said they did not realise the CEO was working the floor.

A 65-year-old employee, Mr Liao Ya Fa, who has been working at the outlet for 15 years, said that besides working in the kitchen, Mr Lim would often walk around the store and chat with employees and customers.

Another employee, Ms Lin Yin Yin, 48, revealed that when Mr Lim arrives at the store in the morning, he would bring breakfast such as fried carrot cake, lor mee and laksa for the staff.

She said she has also seen him personally assembling an electric fan and letting customers who were interested in purchasing it to test it out.

“As a leader, it is important to set an example – comprising 75 per cent of walking the talk, 20 per cent of verbal communication, while the remaining five per cent is influenced by the environment, Mr Lim told Shin Min.

Words to live and work by, sir.



