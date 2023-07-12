TikToker fails to get tickets to see Taylor Swift, dad gives her Sheng Siong Show passes instead

When she came up short after trying to get her hands on tickets to see Taylor Swift live in concert here, her dad knew exactly how to cheer her up.

… with tickets to The Sheng Siong Show.

Scant consolation, most of you would say, but TikToker @miss.shuaige did at least make the most of the “bai bei bai bei” show that so many elderly folks in Singapore enjoy tuning in to.

To the uninitiated: At The Sheng Siong Show, audience members shout “bai bei” (Mandarin for “hundredfold”), while rooting for the lucky winner to choose a multiplier for their prize money.

Miss Shuaige documented her experience as an audience member on TikTok, and couldn’t help but draw parallels along the way with the whole Taylor Swift ticket war – like how she likened the audience lining up to enter the studio as "the queue to Singpost".

During the variety show, Taylor simply could not leave her mind, and at one point, she jokingly “hoped” that a mystery guest would be the singer herself.

At the end, when a lucky winner walked away with $27,000 in prize money, she wrote in the captions: “$27k?!!! Can you buy us (Taylor Swift) tickets? We shouted for your ‘bai bei’ damn loud.”

“(Not gonna lie) the Sheng Siong Show was fun!!” she wrote at the end of her TikTok.