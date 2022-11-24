 SIA flight from London to Singapore diverted to Frankfurt due to issues with cabin pressure, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SIA flight from London to Singapore diverted to Frankfurt due to issues with cabin pressure

SIA flight from London to Singapore diverted to Frankfurt due to issues with cabin pressure
Flight SQ317 was diverted as a precautionary measure, and the aircraft landed uneventfully at Frankfurt Airport.PHOTO: FLIGHTRADAR24/TWITTER
Jessie Lim
Nov 24, 2022 11:18 pm

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London to Singapore was diverted to Frankfurt on Thursday because of a cabin pressurisation issue.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday that flight SQ317 was diverted as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft landed uneventfully at Frankfurt Airport at about 2pm (Frankfurt local time).

The spokesman said there were 379 passengers and 27 crew and all remained onboard the aircraft.

It did not provide details on the nationalities of the passengers.

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the Airbus A380 left Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday at about 11.20am (London local time) and was to arrive in Singapore at 7.50am on Friday.

The flight was later expected to depart from Frankfurt at about 2.55pm and arrive in Singapore around 10am on Friday.

The airline said: “Arrangements are currently being made to assist all customers. SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this has caused.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

In September, an SIA flight from Paris to Singapore was diverted to Azerbaijan after an oil leak was detected in one of the Boeing 777 aircraft’s engines. There were 229 passengers and 18 crew on board that flight.

