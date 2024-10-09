SIA, Scoot offering over 420,000 discounted tickets

The discounts will apply to selected Scoot flights from November to October 2025, as well as SIA flights from January to September 2025.

Snap up wallet-friendly tickets from Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget carrier Scoot for your next holiday to Europe and Asia from Oct 25.

More than 420,000 discounted tickets will be available online and at a three-day fair in Suntec, the airlines said on Oct 9 in a joint statement about their largest travel fair.

Among discounted tickets offered by SIA from Singapore to 78 global destinations are the airline’s new destinations of Brussels and London Gatwick Airport, as well as upcoming services to Beijing’s Daxing International Airport.

More than 200,000 business class, premium economy class, and economy class round-trip tickets will be up for grabs from the flagship carrier.

Scoot’s discounts will cover flights across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, and include new destinations of Kertajati in Indonesia, Thailand’s Koh Samui and Malacca in Malaysia.

This will apply to 220,000 one-way economy and ScootPlus tickets to 57 destinations across its network.

Online sales will run until Nov 7 on SIA and Scoot’s websites and mobile applications, and through their appointed travel agents.

A physical three-day fair will also be held from Oct 25 to Oct 27 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 401 and 402, featuring the discounted tickets and exclusive travel deals from participating travel agents and partners.

Visitors of the physical fair can participate in a lucky draw for three pairs of SIA business class round-trip tickets, with hotel accommodation, to Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Istanbul. Other prizes include round-trip SIA business class tickets with hotel stays in Bangkok, Male and Phuket, as well as Scoot vouchers worth up to $5,000.

Meanwhile, the top spender of the airlines’ lifestyle rewards app Kris+ will win a four-day, three-night trip to the Maldives.

KrisShop will offer new merchandise for sale, including limited-edition figurines featuring a “new mystery character”.

More information on SIA’s promotion and travel fair will be available at this website. Scoot’s travel deals can be found on its website from Oct 25.