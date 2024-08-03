Siloso Beach in Sentosa reopens after oil spill cleanup

(From left) Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) CEO Thien Kwee Eng, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, SDC chairman Bob Tan and Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at the reopening of Siloso Beach on Aug 3.

This is the first of three beaches in Sentosa to reopen after the authorities closed them for cleaning up following the June 14 oil spill.

Siloso Beach reopened ahead of schedule after extensive cleaning up efforts sped up the process.

Various paddler and canoe groups participating in the re-opening of Siloso Beach on Aug 3.

Beachgoers can now hit the sand and water at Siloso Beach in Sentosa after it was reopened to the public on Aug 3.

This is the first of three beaches on the island to reopen after the authorities closed them for cleaning up following an oil spill from a vessel on June 14.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said on Aug 3 that Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach will reopen this month after cleaning is competed.

Water activities at the two other beaches will resume once the water quality returns to normal levels, the SDC added.

Water activities in Sentosa and Southern Island’s beaches were suspended when more than 400 tonnes of oil spilt into Singapore waters after a dredging boat hit a bunker vessel.

Speaking to the media at the event to mark Siloso Beach’s reopening, SDC’s chief executive, Ms Thien Kwee Eng, said that there was overwhelming support from the public who wanted to help with the cleaning.

After the earlier phases of the cleaning up that required specialised equipment and personnel were complete, volunteers were called in to help, with guidance from experts.

According to SDC, close to 450 volunteers helped to remove tar balls and marine debris from Siloso Beach.

Among the volunteers was Nanyang Polytechnic student Ng Shih Sheng.

The 19-year-old hospitality and tourism student said that he had wanted to help when he learnt about the oil spill. He travelled from his home in Woodlands to help clean Siloso Beach on Aug 27 and 28, from 9am to 11am.

He said that the area where he was deployed was already quite clean when he started, noting that most of the tar balls he picked up on the beach were very small.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a statement: “Siloso Beach’s reopening reflects the success of our clean-up efforts, led by government agencies, supported by employees, specialists, contractors and volunteers.

“We deeply thank everyone for their patience and hard work, which have been crucial in restoring the natural beauty of our shores, allowing water activities to resume and beach front businesses to operate fully.”

A spokesperson for SDC said that members of the public can go to Sentosa’s patrol officers for help if they spot tar balls on the beach.

Alternatively, they can go to the two kiosks located at the beach patrol towers at Siloso Beach to get equipment like metal tongs, gunny sacks and bamboo rakes to help with the clean-up.

SDC said that it wants to encourage “environmental stewardship from communities” through the initiative.

Expectedly, businesses close to Siloso Beach are eager to welcome visitors with promotions.

This includes deals for tickets to the Wings of Time water show and deals at various food and beverage establishments.