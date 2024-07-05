SIM cards in Yishun accident car exposes $200k telecoms fraud

The police uncovered an alleged case of conspiracy to commit cheating involving telecommunications fraud.

Ten suspects linked to a conspiracy to commit telecommunications fraud are under probe after police found 125 SIM cards in a car that was involved in an accident in Yishun.

The suspects – nine men and a woman aged between 22 and 71 – are believed to be involved in a cheating conspiracy and pocketing more than $200,000, said the police in a statement on July 4.

On June 11, a car and a van were involved in an accident in Yishun Avenue 11 at about 6.10am.

Police officers who were dealing with the accident happened to find 125 SIM cards from various mobile service providers in the car, and immediately arrested the driver of the car and one passenger.

Further investigations uncovered a fraud scheme involving the forgery of business registration profiles, the statement said.

The suspects allegedly used the profiles to apply for mobile plans, which usually enabled customers to buy phones at a discount.

The suspects would then sell the phones at a profit, retaining the SIM cards for other illicit purposes, said the statement.

Two men, aged 22 and 29, are facing charges involving the fraudulent possession of properties. If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $3,000, or both, it added.

Two other men, aged 33 and 46, have been charged with conspiracy to commit cheating. If found guilty, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The remaining six suspects, aged between 37 and 71, are assisting with investigations, said the statement.