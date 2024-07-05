Woman accused of taking $136k from sale of luxury goods

She is said to have been entrusted with the sales proceeds from the consignments of numerous luxury goods including Hermes bags and a Rolex watch.

A woman allegedly linked to luxury bag reseller WestCloset, which failed to deliver goods to multiple customers after they had made payment for them, has been accused of misappropriating nearly $136,000 in total.

Indonesian Ringga Dwi Rizky Irianto, 34, was charged with five counts of criminal breach of trust on July 5.

According to court documents, she is said to have been entrusted with the sales proceeds from the consignments of numerous luxury goods including Hermes bags and a Rolex watch.

Ringga, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, is accused of misappropriating the money between March and July 2022.

In consignments, owners of goods hand over their items to a shop which will help to sell them for a cut of the proceeds.

The products are returned to the individuals if there is no transaction within a stipulated time.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) revealed that Ringga is a shareholder at a firm called Als West Id.

According to Acra, she also used to be the owner of another firm called Ridzylux, and a director at two companies - Als West Id and Thrive18.

The Straits Times first reported on the case in September 2022 after police reports were made against WestCloset for allegedly collecting money for second-hand luxury bags but not delivering the goods.

Without revealing details, police then said that officers managed to arrest a 33-year-old woman linked to the case.

Ringga’s case has been adjourned to Aug 2.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, she can be jailed for up to seven years and fined for each charge.