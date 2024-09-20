Singapore gears up for another electrifying F1 weekend

The festive atmosphere, the opportunity to mingle with like-minded fans, and the sound of the cars racing down the tarmac are just some of the reasons the Singapore Grand Prix draws hordes of Formula One fans to the tracks.

The roar of engines and the scent of burnt rubber will soon fill the air as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 20-22.

This year's event promises a thrilling battle for the championship, with an expected 250,000 fans set to experience the magic of the only night race on the F1 calendar.

For many, like Mr Bong Andres, 53, the race is an unmissable spectacle.

“The festive atmosphere at the track is amazing,” shared Mr Andres, who has attended four races since 2008 – twice on his own and two other times with his 21-year-old son.

“I like being among fans and the sound of the cars, and there’s also lots of concerts simultaneously running at different locations.”

While prior commitments will prevent Mr Andres from attending in person this year, he plans to soak up the excitement with his family from the comfort of their living room.

The excitement isn't confined to the track. Social media has been buzzing with sightings of F1 superstars enjoying the sights and sounds of Singapore.

Charles Leclerc was spotted at Changi Airport, while Lando Norris was seen enjoying a post-padel supper at a popular local restaurant.

Esteban Ocon, celebrating his birthday in Singapore, even shared a glimpse of his Universal Studios adventure on social media.

The city itself is caught up in the F1 frenzy. Stores across Singapore are stocked with F1 merchandise, while fans can experience the thrill of a race simulator at the Williams fan zone in Suntec City.

For some, like 33-year-old Miss Annie Teh, experiencing the race through the screen offers its own unique appeal.

"Singapore is too important of a race to watch live, I need commentary," she confessed.

"But if you're saying I can meet Daniel Ricciardo, that's another matter," she laughed.

Despite deciding to watch the event from home instead of heading down to the track, Miss Teh admits that the feeling of being in the midst of the races is an entirely unique experience,

"With the atmosphere of the crowd cheering, it really brings a new dimension to the F1 experience that watching on TV doesn't bring,” she said.

This year's championship race is poised to be a nail-biter. McLaren, leading the pack after Oscar Piastri’s win in Azerbaijan, will face stiff competition from Red Bull, with Max Verstappen feeling the pressure from Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

As teams gear up to tackle the challenging Marina Bay Street Circuit, where overtaking is notoriously difficult, fans eagerly anticipate another unforgettable weekend of high-octane action under the dazzling Singapore skyline.