Lenny Kravitz to finally perform in S'pore with F1 show

Lenny Kravitz will be performing on Sept 22 at Zone 4 Padang Stage.

American rocker Lenny Kravitz will be putting up a show in Singapore for the first time as he joins the line-up of big acts performing at Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024.

The 60-year-old, who bagged the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance from 1999 to 2002, will perform on Sept 22 at the Zone 4 Padang Stage.

Joining Kravitz in performing across 12 stages at the race, which kicks off on Sept 20, are OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue, Disclosure, The Corrs, BabyMonster, Kool & The Gang, Honne and many others.

Minogue on Sept 21 returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in what is set to be another unmissable performance following her 2016 show in front of 50,000 fans at the Padang Stage. The 56-year-old Australian singer released her album Tension last year and it climbed to become UK's No. 1.

Single-day walkabout tickets starting from $128 are now available. Additional single-day grandstand tickets to the Pit Exit Grandstand, Chicane @ Turn 2 Grandstand and Bayfront Grandstand have also been released.

Most of the hospitality packages are sold out, with limited tickets remaining in just four categories.

Tickets can be bought at singaporegp.sg and via authorised ticketing partners.

Ticket holders will get access to the performances in Zone 4, including the main Padang Stage. A Zone 1 ticket is required to access performances at the Wharf Stage.