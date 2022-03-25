Singapore leaders send condolences to China on the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight

The plane crashed on March 21 in a village in Teng County in southern Guangxi region.

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written respectively to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to convey their condolences on the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has also written to China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to convey his sympathies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Friday (March 25).

The Boeing 737-800 plane with 132 people on board crashed on Monday (March 21) in a village in Teng County in southern Guangxi region. The plane was en route from the south-western city of Kunming to the southern city of Guangzhou.

In her letter to Mr Xi on Thursday (March 24), Madam Halimah said she was deeply saddened to learn of the crash on Monday.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of China during this difficult period. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved in this tragedy," she said.

PM Lee, in his letter to Premier Li on Thursday, said: "It is with great sadness that I learnt of the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 on 21 March 2022. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those on board the flight."

"Our thoughts are with them and with the people of China in this time of grief," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan, in his letter to Mr Wang on Wednesday (March 23), said: "Please accept my heartfelt sympathies on the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 on 21 March 2022. My condolences go out to the affected families and those who lost loved ones on the flight."