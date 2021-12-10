Singapore not invited as US doesn't see it as a true democracy: Tommy Koh

Professor Tommy Koh said Singapore should have been invited because it satisfies what he felt to be fundamental criteria for a democracy.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Singapore was not invited to the United States' democracy summit because the Democratic Party has never accepted the Republic as a democracy, said Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh yesterday.

His remarks, at the launch of a Straits Times Press book on the US, sparked comments from fellow foreign policy veterans Bilahari Kausikan and Chan Heng Chee, who were in the audience. They criticised the omission as a political move and the summit's premise as divisive to begin with.

The virtual confab has drawn flak from China and Russia, who are also not on the guest list. They are viewed by Washington as autocracies and dictatorships on the other side of a battle faced by democracies around the world.

Yet the US is facing a challenge to democracy at home, with former president Donald Trump's refusal to recognise the 2020 election loss leading to his supporters storming Congress in January.

US Embassy deputy chief of mission Rafik Mansour acknowledged that "projecting democracy globally also starts at home".

"We wanted to get together with some nations not to point blame, but to share experiences, because democracy is tough and hard work," he said of the summit.

Pressed by Professor Koh on why Singapore was not invited, Mr Mansour reiterated points made last week by US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, who said there was a limited number of invites and the decision did not reflect the depth and breadth of the US' relationship and partnership with Singapore. "We have a lot to learn from Singapore," said Mr Mansour.

Mr Kausikan, a retired diplomat who was formerly Singapore's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, said the US had done Singapore "a big favour" by not inviting it.

Prof Koh, however, said Singapore should have been invited because it satisfies what he felt to be fundamental criteria for a democracy - including giving people the right to vote, holding free and fair elections at regular intervals, having a Constitution protecting fundamental freedoms and rights, and an independent judiciary and rule of law. Noting there was no single model for democracy, Prof Koh said that perhaps in the eyes of the US' Democratic Party, Singapore-style democracy with its many unique Singapore characteristics was not a true democracy.

Professor Chan, Singapore's ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2012, said the summit was not a good idea and some invited countries were eyebrow-raising. The US has voiced opposition to human rights abuses in China and Russia. But countries like Pakistan and Brazil, singled out for similar criticism, were invited.

Prof Koh said it was necessary to understand the US' commitment to promoting democracy, human rights and individual liberties. "Many Americans feel that it's almost their divine mission."

Mr Kausikan said he did not disagree with Prof Koh. "Americans, bless their souls, go through these fits periodically," he concluded. "And those of us who know them, still love them despite these fits."