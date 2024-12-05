Singapore Pools back up and running after technical issue

The issue affected Singapore Pools‘ retail betting terminals and e-payment services from around 12pm on Dec 4.

Punters were unable to place bets with Singapore Pools for more than an hour on Dec 4 due to a “technical issue”.

In response to queries, a spokesperson said the issue affected its retail betting terminals and e-payment services from around 12pm. Normal services resumed progressively from 1.10pm after the issue was resolved, the spokesperson added, without elaborating on what the issue was.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Dec 4 that counters at betting outlets displayed “Closed” signs during the disruption, with some outlets even pulling down their shutters during the downtime.

The Singapore Pools website also displayed a notice that transactions via PayNow were not available.

Singapore Pools is the only legalised sports, lottery and horse racing operator in Singapore.

A total of $12.2 billion was spent on such bets in the last financial year, according to its latest annual report, released in November.