4D and TOTO remain popular as overall gambling declines

Overall gambling and problem gambling situation remains under control, according to the NCPG 2023 Report on Survey on Participation in Gambling Activities among Singapore Residents.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) released its 2023 Survey on Participation in Gambling Activities among Singapore Residents on Nov 28.

The survey, conducted with over 3,007 respondents, revealed that the overall gambling participation rate among Singaporeans dropped to 40 per cent. This represents a decrease from 52 per cent in the 2017 survey and 44 per cent in the 2020 survey.

A large proportion of respondents continued to favour lotteries. As with the 2017 and 2020 surveys, the most popular gambling activities were 4D (30 per cent) and TOTO (29 per cent).

However, participation in these activities has decreased. Comparing the 2023 findings with the 2020 survey, participation in 4D dropped by 4 per cent, while TOTO saw a 2 per cent decrease.

On the other hand, the survey revealed that about 1 per cent of respondents engaged in illegal online gambling. This marks a 0.7 percentage point increase from the 2020 survey, reflecting the growing global trend of online gambling.

Median monthly gambling expenditure increased from $15 to $25, though it remains below the $30 reported in 2017.

The majority of gamblers (69 per cent) bet less than once a week. Of these, 97 per cent favored lotteries. Additionally, 92 per cent of gamblers bet through legal channels such as Singapore Pools.

On a positive note, the overall probable pathological and problem gambling (PPG) rate remained low and stable at 1.1 per cent, with only 0.2 per cent of respondents falling into this category.

Problem gambling refers to a gambling disorder that can result in various adverse consequences, while pathological gambling is a more severe and clinically diagnosable form of the disorder.

Despite the promising PPG rate, tackling problem gambling remains a priority for the NCPG and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

NCPG Chairman Mr Sim Gim Guan expressed his delight that efforts to maintain Singapore’s low problem gambling rate have been effective.

“We will need to continue to work together, as the harms of problem gambling can be serious and affect not just the problem gambler, but also the people around them,” he said.

Minister for Social and Family Development Mr Masagos Zulkifli echoed this sentiment: “The decrease in the overall gambling participation rate of Singapore residents, coupled with the low problem gambling rate, indicates that our social safeguards continue to be effective.”

He noted that MSF will continue working closely with the NCPG to ensure support systems and rehabilitation services remain relevant and efficient.

“The community also plays a crucial role by encouraging those affected by problem gambling to seek help and supporting them throughout their recovery journey,” Mr Masagos added.

Social Service Agencies (SSAs) partnering with the NCPG, such as Adullam Life Counselling and Blessed Grace Social Services, are encouraged by the increasing number of young individuals struggling with problem gambling who are seeking help.

Over the past three years, the NCPG has assisted an average of approximately 11,000 help-seekers annually through counseling, helpline calls, and webchat services.

Highlighting the importance of early intervention, the NCPG emphasised the vital roles families and the community play in tackling problem gambling and helping affected individuals seek timely support.

“We will continue to provide help to problem gamblers and promote responsible gambling by educating the public on the social ills and consequences of problem gambling.”

Individuals and families who require help can call the NCPG hotline or use its webchat service.