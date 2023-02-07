Singapore Red Cross pledges more than $132k to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, Syria

A magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,300 people.

The Singapore Red Cross has pledged US$100,000 (S$132,600) in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts for those affected by the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Each of its sister organisations, the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, will receive US$50,000.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 left more than 4,300 dead in Turkey and the north-western regions of its neighbour Syria. Entire apartment blocks toppled, hospitals were wrecked and thousands were left injured or homeless.

Rescue efforts and the search for survivors were hampered by the freezing winter weather, as many people remain trapped under rubble. The death toll is expected to rise.

The Singapore Red Cross said on Tuesday that it will be launching a fund-raising appeal to support recovery operations.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of the Singapore Red Cross, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster, and are committed to support the emergency relief and recovery operations.”

He said the Singapore Red Cross will continue to assess the situation with its sister national societies in the two countries, and stands ready to further support the relief efforts, including possibly deploying responders.

“We hope the people of Singapore will support our fund-raising appeal, to bring hope to and help the affected communities in Turkey and Syria,” said Mr William.

The organisation has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singapore residents who need to contact or locate their immediate family members in the affected countries.

The Turkish Red Crescent has deployed teams to 10 provinces in the southern and south-eastern regions of Turkey affected by the earthquake.

The teams are taking food and basic aid items such as tents and blankets to the disaster zones. They are also providing psychological support, distributing hot meals and sending their national stock of blood and plasma to the affected regions.

In Syria, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is supporting search and rescue operations, providing first aid, performing emergency medical evacuations, and transporting injured individuals to hospitals.