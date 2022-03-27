 Singapore reports 6,434 new Covid-19 cases, infection ratio down for 25th day, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singapore reports 6,434 new Covid-19 cases, infection ratio down for 25th day

The total number of cases recorded in Singapore stands at 1,067,157.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ang Qing
Mar 27, 2022 06:55 am

The total number of daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore dropped to 6,434 cases on Saturday (March 26), while the number of people hospitalised fell to 731.

This is down from 7,584 infections and 826 hospitalisations a day earlier.

There were seven deaths reported on Saturday.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 25th straight day at 0.77, the Ministry of Health (MOH) website said in its nightly update.

This is the ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 24 patients in the intensive care unit and 93 needed oxygen supplementation.

Singapore

Wake Up, Singapore issued Pofma correction

Of the local cases, 5,443 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 869 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 122 new imported cases, of which 29 were detected through PCR tests and 93 through ARTs.

The total number of deaths is now 1,246.

The total number of cases recorded in Singapore stands at 1,067,157.

Singapore crossed the one million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases last Saturday.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.

See the full update from MOH here.

