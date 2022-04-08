Singaporean model accuses artist of using her likeness for nude painting that sold for $27k

Singaporean model Duan Mei Yue, and the painting done by Russian artist Angelina Poveteva.

A Singaporean model has called out a Russian artist for allegedly using her image for a nude painting without consent.

Duan Mei Yue, 22, who has walked for the likes of Dior and Paris Fashion Week, said she contacted the artist, Angelina Poveteva, after learning that the painting was exhibited and sold for US$20,000 ($27,000).

According to Duan, when confronted, Poveteva denied using her photos. The artist also alleged that Duan almost "ruined her career".

Poveteva sent her a few photos of another model claiming that she used those as reference for her artwork.

Duan, however, claimed that the features of the model were photoshopped to look like the woman in the painting.

The artist then seemingly disappeared from most of her social media platforms.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Duan said she could no longer look at paintings and art without feeling disgust and fear.

"As dramatic as it sounds, I actually felt like the world crashed down on me," she said.

"To see myself depicted naked, exhibited and sold off, I felt like I was being prostituted."

Screengrabs of the conversation between Duan and Poveteva on April 1, 2022. PHOTO: DUAN MEI YUE

Not the first time

This is not the first time Duan has had her likeness used in an artwork without consent.

Last March, she was involved in a copyright dispute with Singaporean artist Allison M. Low over art pieces displayed at the opening of a Love, Bonito store in Funan.

"Before [this], I was more upset in terms of how my ambitions of being a model were being exploited. This time, I feel so personally violated," Duan said.

She says in her TikTok video that she is considering legal action, but that things are “so complicated” at the moment.

But at least her plea is being heard. Her tweet about Poveteva's painting has been retweeted almost 25,000 times, and she has received messages of support from people worldwide and sparked discussions about ethics and legal rights in the art industry.