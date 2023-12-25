Singaporean woman dies after falling off 30m cliff at nature park in New York state

Madam Nur Aisyah and Mr Abdul Rauf Mohd Said were enjoying the scenery at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve when the accident happened.

A 39-year-old Singaporean woman died after falling off a 30m cliff at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the state of New York on Dec 22.

Madam Nur Aisyah’s husband, Mr Abdul Rauf Mohd Said, recounted the tragedy during their recent trip to the United States on his Facebook page on Dec 24.

He said they were enjoying the scenery in the park when his wife suddenly fell off a cliff.

“I rushed forward, slipped, but didn’t fall off the cliff. (Believe me, I wished it had been me),” Mr Abdul Rauf wrote in his post.

The 41-year-old then “screamed for help at the top of his lungs”, which courted the attention of some park visitors, including three sisters.

They managed to locate Madam Nur Aisyah, who was then still breathing.

But by the time she was airlifted by a helicopter and taken to an ambulance, she was no longer breathing, said Mr Abdul Rauf, adding that the rescue effort took almost three hours as some trees had to be cut down before his wife could be evacuated.

“Sayang (Malay for love), I wish I was there, physically by your side in your final moments, but it was not meant to be.

“I am sorry that I wasn’t there. I hope you forgive me and wait for me. Everyone misses you and loves you,” Mr Abdul Rauf said on Facebook.

The couple are co-founders of real estate investment firm Noble Sky International. They travel to the US regularly for work.

Mr Abdul Rauf told The Straits Times on Dec 24 that he is still in the US, waiting for an autopsy to be performed on his wife.

He said his faithful and doting wife is an animal lover and rescuer.

She is someone who cares deeply about people around her, he added. “Even if you’ve met her for just one minute, you will feel special (for) she is (always) sincerely taking care of you.”

The news came as a shock to the couple’s family in Singapore.

Mr Abdul Rauf’s sister, Ms Siti Nurwanti Mohd Said, 38, told ST that she received a call from her brother at around 2.30am on Dec 23.

“We were at a loss for words,” said the associate division director at Singapore Realtors Inc.

“She (Madam Nur Aisyah) was truly an angel loaned to us and taken away too soon,” she said, adding that her sister-in-law was a kind soul who always put others first.

Mr Abdul Rauf will arrange for his wife’s body to be flown back to Singapore, to be buried near her beloved late grandmother and mother.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.