Single mother says neighbour has harassed her with vulgar words and pulled down his shorts

A Jurong West resident says she has been putting up with constant harassment from her next-door neighbour for years.

Stomp user Aidah, who is a single mother of three, shared a video of her neighbour hurling vulgar language at her as she was returning home on Jan 26 at about 7.20am.

In the video he is heard saying "suck my c***" as she opens her door to enter her unit.

He repeats the phrase in Malay and in English again.

"He also pulled down his shorts until his private parts and I just looked away," Aidah alleged.

"As a woman, I feel disgusted by his act."

Aidah told Stomp that her neighbour has been "harassing and disturbing" her and her children for over two years.

"I don't know when this all will end," she said.

"I'm very stressed and don't have a peaceful life staying here."

Stomp added in an update later that Aidah has reported the incident to the police.

In response to its query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing, Stomp said.

Here's Aidah's video, with the offensive word bleeped out.