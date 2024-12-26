Smash-and-grab targets Singaporean family in JB

The car's right passenger window was broken into.

A Singaporean family discovered their car had been broken into after shopping in Johor Bahru on Dec 18.

The man, who wished only to be known as Mr Azhar, shared that he, his wife, and their one-year-old son had driven into Johor Bahru in his colleague's car.

He parked at Little Genius and shopped for about two hours, only to return to find the right rear passenger window smashed. A black Hellolulu backpack containing a hot water thermos for his son and his wife’s AirPods was gone.

“We left it on the back seat because it was broad daylight and we thought the compound had security walking around.”

Mr Azhar speculated with his colleague that the car, an older Hyundai Sonata without an alarm, might have been targeted because of its age and lack of security features.

The family had to cut their trip short, spending the rest of the day filing a police report instead of going to Aeon Mall's indoor playground as planned.

Mr Azhar offered to pay for the repairs, but his colleague said he would file an insurance claim.

“I’d like to caution Singaporeans that anything can happen. Be vigilant and don’t leave any bags on your seats, no matter how small the items inside.”

He added that the hassle of reporting the incident and repairing the window just isn't worth it.