JB checkpoint autogate failure caused by faulty network core switch

The function of checkpoint autogates was gradually restored by 6.30pm on Dec 8, but the backlog persisted until before midnight in the Johor CIQ.

JOHOR BAHRU – A faulty network core switch caused the failure of all autogates at Johor’s main border checkpoint, disrupting operations at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

The technical glitch, which occurred around noon on Dec 8, affected all 46 autogates at the bus hall and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad train station, as well as the QR code scanning system.

Johor Immigration Department director Rusdi Darus confirmed that the system failure was managed by building management company Syarikat TMR Urusharta.

“This also affected the QR code scanning system,” he said.

Mr Rusdi said that remedial works were immediately done and the system was fully operational by 6.30pm.

“We thank the company for their commitment in rectifying the issue,” he said in a statement.

He added that they were also carrying out constant monitoring to ensure there was no repeat of system glitches in the bus hall.

“We are constantly trying to improve the work process and systems to ensure smoother movement at our major gateway with Singapore,” he said.

A security official, meanwhile, said the newly installed MyBorderPass system was also affected in the bus lane while the same system for motorcycles was not impacted.

Immigration clearance for cars and heavy vehicles also proceeded without issues during the chaos.

Other government agencies operating at the CIQ continued functioning normally.

The official said investigations are under way to determine how the incident happened during peak hours.

To manage the situation, immigration officers were redeployed to manual counters, and contra lanes were opened at the bus halls to alleviate congestion.

“Singapore’s immigration authorities also issued an advisory asking travellers to delay their journey to Johor Bahru,” the official said, adding that extra personnel were deployed to manage the large crowds.

Although the function of the autogates was gradually restored by 6.30pm, the backlog persisted until before midnight, as many buses were unable to pick up passengers due to the congestion on the Causeway.

The bus hall, which can accommodate around 3,500 to 4,000 people at once, saw a significant number of travellers waiting for hours.

It is estimated that the six-hour breakdown affected about 60,000 people.

“During weekends, the number surges as many Singaporeans also travel to Johor,” the official said, adding that fortunately, no untoward incidents occurred during the disruption.

The Star reported that at the height of the disruption, tens of thousands of people were stuck at BSI for up to four hours, with many expressing frustration on social media over the long delay.

The MyBorderPass system, which was recently implemented at the Johor Bahru CIQ bus hall, is now the only app used at the two land border crossings with Singapore.

The other trial apps – MyRentas and MyTrip – will be phased out, although MyTrip is still in use at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex CIQ, as MyBorderPass is not yet operational for the Second Link crossing. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK