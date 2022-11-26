Solemnise marriages, celebrate occasions together at Gardens by the Bay's new Family Zone

The Family Zone is a place where families spend time together meaningfully, strengthen their bonds and mark life milestones together.

Singapore couples can now solemnise their marriage at Gardens by the Bay, in a new zone dedicated to fostering stronger family ties.

The Family Zone, spanning the Active Garden and Silver Garden, has been set aside as a place where families can spend time together meaningfully, strengthen their bonds and mark life milestones, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Saturday.

The zone was jointly developed by the Families for Life (FFL) movement, MSF and Gardens by the Bay, and will host family-friendly events and activities.

FFL’s lineup of activities includes a bouncy castle to be set up in the West Lawn every Saturday in December, and monthly picnics from January 2023.

If either one of a couple is a Singaporean or permanent resident, they can hold their solemnisation at the Ficus Room event space in the Active Garden at no additional cost after submitting their marriage application at www.marriage.gov.sg

This is an additional location for solemnisations, and couples can still opt to hold their nuptials at the Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages in Fort Canning, said MSF.

Mr Jesper Tong, 31, and Ms Pamela Leck, 29, after their solemnisation at the Family Zone at Gardens by the Bay on Nov 26. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Solemnisations at the Ficus Room can be held only on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday as the event space is also a venue for other family-friendly programmes and activities organised by MSF partners, such as FFL, the ministry said.

At the launch event, which was attended by more than 500 families, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said families form the bedrock of Singapore’s society.

Enabling them to flourish and overcome adversity will help build a resilient society that can achieve a better future, he added.

Also present on Saturday were President Halimah Yacob and Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs, as well as FFL council chairman Ishak Ismail and Mr Felix Loh, Gardens by the Bay's chief executive.

President Halimah Yacob mingling with visitors doing art and craft at the Family Zone at Gardens by the Bay on Nov 26. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

To celebrate the crucial role families play in society, 2022 was designated as the Year of Celebrate SG Families, and the zone is a project to support family life beyond 2022, said Mr Masagos, who is also the Second Minister for Health.

He noted several milestones since the campaign began, including the launch of the A Singapore Made for Families 2025 plan to foster a family-friendly culture and a Bill proposed in October to amend the Constitution to prevent the definition of marriage from being challenged in court.