Jeanette Aw had thoughts of quitting her baking business

It has been three years since local actress Jeanette Aw opened her baking store Once Upon A Time.

The 44-year-old announced her departure from full-time acting and attended a patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in 2019.

Once Upon A Time, which has more than 30,000 followers on its Instagram account, has even had pop-up booths in Japan.

But the business' success was not without its fair share of challenges.

"As an artiste, while I received a lot of support, I also faced strong backlash," Aw told Shin Min Daily News, adding that she struggled with convincing the people around her that she was serious about her baking business.

"There are many things that only those who have experienced this journey like me can truly understand how difficult it can be.

"Many people thought I was just baking as a hobby and my friends who are chefs warned me about the challenges of the industry."

Aw admitted that there were times when she thought of quitting the baking business

"But after three years of hard work, I believe everyone now knows I am very serious about my work and I can do it," she said.

Aw has not given up acting to run Once Upon A Time.

She is reprising her role as Yueniang in the upcoming The Little Nyonya spin-off Emerald Hill.