S'pore College of Islamic Studies to train asatizahs

A new Islamic college which has been in the works for eight years is coming to fruition.

Speaking in Malay, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his first National Day Rally address on Aug 18 that the college will be called the Singapore College of Islamic Studies.

As the “newest project” for the Malay-Muslim community, it will nurture future Singapore Islamic leaders, he added. More details will be shared when ready.

The college was first mooted in 2016 by then-Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim. The goal was to train religious scholars and teachers, also known as asatizah, who are able to provide sound and relevant religious guidance to Muslims in Singapore’s multiracial, multi-religious context.

Since then, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has gone on study trips to Islamic colleges in countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Morocco, the UK, the US and Canada, to better understand how such programmes can be formatted.

In 2022, Muis opened a five-storey campus on Bencoolen Street for a postgraduate programme called the Postgraduate Certificate in Islam in Singapore to upskill the asatizah.

At the time, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said the campus would allow Muis to build local expertise and expand its networks with local and foreign scholars, as well as academic institutions. He characterised this as a key step towards the long-term plan to develop the Islamic college.

On Aug 18, PM Wong committed to continue what his predecessors had done in working closely with Malay-Muslim leaders on many issues. These include improving educational attainment, countering radicalisation and terrorism, and uplifting vulnerable segments, he said.

“We have dealt with such issues head on with courage,” he said. “Each time, the Malay-Muslim community has rallied together, full of determination, and with a strong sense of gotong-royong. You have always looked out for each other and celebrated your successes together.” Gotong-royong is a Malay term that captures the ethos of mutual assistance within the community.

Addressing Singaporeans, PM Wong added that he values all feedback and views, and will work with people to address issues close to their hearts.

“I will ensure that everyone in the Malay-Muslim community benefits from our nation’s progress and is able to play a full role in shaping our nation’s future,” he said.

He also said he will support the community in its efforts to become modern and progressive, while still maintaining its distinctive customs and way of life.

“I will continue with our engagements and ensure our Malay-Muslim community continues to make progress. Together with our Malay-Muslim ministers, Members of Parliament and community leaders, I will work with you to realise our vision – the vision of a community of success,” he added.

PM Wong also gave an update of his progress learning Malay – a language he said he was familiar with as a child but did not manage to learn properly.

His parents had sometimes spoken in Malay between themselves, given that his father was from Ipoh, Malaysia and his mum from Kampong Amber, a village that existed in the area between East Coast and Amber roads in Singapore, he pointed out.

“I am diligently learning it now. I hope that my Malay will improve,” PM Wong said, as he thanked those who had encouraged him along the way.

PM Wong also said he sometimes meets the Malay friends he made during his school days at Haig Boys and Tanjong Katong Secondary Technical School.

These friends have done well and their children have grown up, he added, noting that the Malay community has made significant progress over the decades, in tandem with Singapore’s own progress.

Among younger Malays, he sees even more who are well educated and who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields, he said.

One example he raised is Ms Guy Ghazali, a district judge and assistant registrar in the Family Justice Courts who was made the first female senior president of the Syariah Court in 2020.

The 41-year-old has paved the way for future generations of female leaders, with her professional excellence and community efforts marking a significant milestone in the legal profession, PM Wong said.