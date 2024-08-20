Longer parental leave a 'nice little extra' for couples

After tying the knot last October, topping their list of priorities was "get our own flat".

Madam Nani and her husband Shafiq, both in their 20s, are not in a hurry to start a family despite having moved into their own flat in Punggol early this year.

"There is no rush but it is nice to know that if we were to have a baby, Shafiq will be home for a month. That will give me time to heal and adjust to new routines," the nursery teacher told TNP.

"And if I can manage well on my own, maybe I take all of the shared parental leave so that I can care for the baby for half-a-year before seeking childcare help from a family member or babysitter."

A working father to a Singaporean baby born from April 1 next year will automatically get four weeks of mandatory paternity leave – an enhancement from the current two weeks mandatory and two weeks optional.

On top of that, he will also get to split 6 weeks of shared parental leave with his wife.

Starting April 1, 2026, the shared parental leave will increase to 10 weeks.

These changes, announced in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's maiden National Day Rally speech on Aug 18, are part of the Government’s effort to provide stronger caregiving support for parents during their child’s infancy stage, when their care needs are the greatest.

They are in response to feedback from parents that there was a need for longer parental leave and that they wished to have greater shared

parental responsibility.

When in force, the shared parental leave will be split 50-50 between the parents but this can be adjusted as desired – as long as all involved parties, including the parents' employers, are agreeable and notified within four weeks of the baby's birth.

""It does nothing to our timeline but it is a nice little extra to couples planning to have children," explained Mr Shafiq, who works shifts.

Mr Leo and Madam Lynn feel the enhanced leave scheme is helpful in helping a couple make arrangements for their baby.

The couple, who have a three-year-old son, engaged the services of a confinement nanny when they welcomed their firstborn.

"Confinement centres are exorbitant!" shared Mr Leo.

"But if I were to get four weeks' leave, I can be the 'confinement nanny'. That money we save will go a long way in paying for other necessities.

"I will have a greater peace of mind going to work after two months, by which we would have had ample time to work out childcare arrangements and get used to our new routines."

The typical arrangement for grandparents to care for the babies might not be as common an option now that workers are choosing to retire at a later age.

According to the National Population and Talent Division, the take-up rates for paternity leave in recent years stand at more than 50 per cent – an indication of a shifting mindset and level of involvement of fathers in caring for the newborn.

Parents with irregular employment arrangements can also enjoy parental leave. Eligible parents can claim reimbursement from the Government for time taken off work to care for their infants.