S'pore man in Thailand allegedly hit by girlfriend's partner

Kittisak Boonsan sustained bruises to his face as a result of the alleged assault.

Singaporean singer of Thai descent Kittisak “Hun” Boonsan, 23, has found himself in a love triangle he never knew existed.

His 29-year-old Thai girlfriend Cream called him at about 1am on July 8, asking to be chaperoned home as she was inebriated.

Boonsan took Cream to her condominium unit in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok and kept her company.

When he tried to leave at about 4am, he could not open the main door of the condominium block as it required a resident key card.

Boonsan called Cream on the phone for her to use her key card and let him out.

However, a 24-year-old man who goes by the name Q, appeared instead and allegedly assaulted Boonsan. Q accused Boonsan of sleeping with his girlfriend Cream.

The singer admitted to dating Cream but told the local police he was in the knowledge that Cream was single, Asean Now reported.

Boonsan sustained bruises on his face and he claimed that his contract with a record label was revoked as a result of the altercation as the organisation was concerned about its reputation.

He insisted that he was unaware Cream was Q's girlfriend as she had told Boonsan she was single – a detail confirmed by her employer – and he would not have dated her had he known otherwise.

His 45-year-old mum reportedly flew in from Singapore and said she would take legal action.