S'pore woman under probe for suspected terrorism-related activities

ISD said it was unable to provide more details on the case as investigations are ongoing.

A Singaporean woman is being investigated for alleged involvement in suspected terrorism-related activities.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) told The Straits Times about the investigation on Nov 22 in response to queries.

Messages about her surfaced on Nov 19 on a Telegram channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers and provides information about the ongoing war in Gaza.

The messages said the Singapore authorities had arrested the woman and confiscated electronic devices.

An update later that day said she was released.

In August, a 17-year-old Singaporean supporter of terror group ISIS was arrested just weeks before he could carry out his plan to kill non-Muslims in Tampines during the September school holidays.

He practised stabbing with a pair of scissors.

The first woman to be detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for radicalism was apprehended in 2017.

The then 22-year-old Singaporean, who was radicalised by online propaganda from ISIS, wanted to be a “martyr’s widow” for the terror group and searched for an ISIS supporter to marry and settle down with in Syria.

In July 2024, a 33-year-old woman was issued a restriction order under the ISA.

The former public servant was already on the authorities’ radar for making online posts that could incite social disharmony.

She attracted attention again in April for her online activities, which included threats to attack and kill Israelis.