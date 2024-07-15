Self-radicalised S’porean teen, 14, given ISA restriction orders

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the case of the teenager was worrying.

A 14-year-old Secondary 3 student has become the youngest person to be issued a restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in Singapore.

The self-radicalised boy, who was not identified by the authorities, is among two Singaporeans issued restriction orders in the past two months.

The other individual is former public servant An’nadya An’nahari, 33, who was a manager with a statutory board at the point of investigation, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on July 15.

ISD said both were radicalised online separately in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which started on Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.

Israel then retaliated, launching attacks in Gaza that have killed more than 38,000 people.

ISD said the teenager wanted to fight for the Black Flag Army (BFA) – a prophesied Muslim army that is said will engage in a final battle with non-believers during the end of times.

He considered carrying out attacks in Singapore, and started an online chat group, hoping to recruit 60 to 100 people. ISD said he tried to radicalise his schoolmates but failed.

Speaking to the media on July 15, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the case was worrying.

He said: “Worryingly, he is the youngest ISA case today. And you know, it took only a few months for him to be radicalised.

“And he also thought about attacking non-Muslims in Singapore during festivals like Chinese New Year, Christmas, Deepavali, because he considered them un-Islamic.”

ISD said the youth’s parents had noticed he was increasingly expressing segregationist beliefs, but did not think this warranted intervention and assistance.

The 33-year-old, on the other hand, staunchly supported the axis of resistance, a network of Islamist militant and terrorist organisations, including Hamas and the Houthis, and advocated violence against Israelis and Jews, said ISD.

Since the two people have been issued with restriction orders, they cannot change their residence or employment, or travel out of Singapore, without the ISD director’s approval.

They also cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings, or print, distribute or contribute to any publication, or hold office in or be a member of any organisation, association or group without prior approval

Mr Shanmugam said many Singaporeans, including himself, are rightly concerned about the ongoing situation in Gaza.

He said: “Many of us sympathise with the Palestinian cause. I sympathise with the Palestinian cause. They should have their own country and not suffer like this.

“But sympathy for any foreign cause cannot mean we can support or allow terrorism. Action was taken against a young boy and An’nadya, not because they supported Palestine... Action was taken against the two of them because of their support for armed violence. And in the case of the young boy, because also that he was prepared to engage in armed violence himself.”

How teen was radicalised

Previously, the youngest person the ISA had been invoked against was a 15-year-old self-radicalised supporter of terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS who was detained in December 2022.

The Singaporean had considered conducting attacks in Singapore and wanted to establish an Islamic caliphate through violent means.

On July 15, the ISD said the 14-year-old’s radicalisation was triggered by Hamas’ Oct 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, and occurred after extensively viewing online pro-Hamas content and news.

By January 2024, he regarded Palestinian militant groups like Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades as legitimate defenders of Palestine, and supported their violent acts.

The youth believed the Oct 7 attacks were justified and that those who aimed to reclaim Palestinian land – a group he called the “Zionists” – were enemies to be killed, ISD added.

ISD said he was convinced the end of times would occur in his lifetime, and that it was his obligation as a Muslim to fight for the BFA and die as a martyr.

He embraced segregationist beliefs, including the view that celebrating birthdays and talking to female classmates were forbidden under Islamic law, ISD said.

He prepared himself physically, and planned to save money by working part-time to travel to Afghanistan, where he believed the BFA would emerge, ISD added.

Targeted schoolmates

The youth tried unsuccessfully to radicalise several schoolmates to fight with him alongside the BFA and help him carry out his attack plans, ISD said.

He invited six of his schoolmates to join an online chat group he started, where he shared videos and links on armed violence, and several videos of himself as a terrorist fighter.

In these videos, which were inspired by his admiration for Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida, the youth warned against trusting non-Muslims and spoke about the virtues of dying righteously as a martyr for Islam, ISD said.

Investigations indicate the youth acted alone.

ISD said that as part of his rehabilitation programme, he will undergo religious counselling by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) to address his religious misperceptions.

An ISD psychologist will also counsel him, and he will be paired with an RRG mentor, given his young age.

ISD officers will work closely with his family and school to ensure he has enough support to stay on track with his rehabilitation, and that his studies will not be disrupted, ISD said.

ISD added that this case shows young people are susceptible to online radicalisation and those being radicalised are getting younger.

Since 2015, the department has dealt with 13 radicalised people aged 20 and below under the ISA.

ISD said the two latest cases highlight that overseas conflicts continue to have an impact on Singapore’s domestic threat landscape.

It said the fact that two Singaporeans have already been self-radicalised in the few months following the latest escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict illustrates the radicalising risk foreign extremist narratives can pose to Singapore’s national security and social harmony.

ISD stressed it is critical that Singaporeans not allow extremist narratives surrounding external developments to take root in society, even as they continue to be deeply and rightly concerned with the situation in Gaza.

ISD added that the public should remain vigilant against those who encourage or legitimise acts of terrorism and violent extremism.

Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised should contact the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre hotline on 1800-2626-473.

Signs of radicalisation

Frequently surfing radical websites.

Posting/sharing extremist views on social media platforms, such as expressing support/admiration for terrorists/terrorist groups and the use of violence.

Sharing extremist views with friends and relatives.

Making remarks that promote ill-will or hatred towards people of other races, religions or communities.

Expressing intent to participate in acts of violence overseas or in Singapore.

Inciting others to participate in acts of violence.

Source: Internal Security Department